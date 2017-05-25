Man charged with murder in Gate City shooting waives hearing, charges sent to grand jury
JaMarcus McIntyre, 25, is charged with murder in the Jan. 31 shooting death of Andreas Kashif Brown. Court documents show McIntyre waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week, and Jefferson County Circuit Judge Virginia Vinson bound the case over to a grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,046
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC