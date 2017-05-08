Man charged with murder in fatal April shooting in Birmingham
A 34-year-old suspect is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Birmingham last month. Dewayne Whittington was arrested on April 27, according to court records made public Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC