Man, 63, gunned down during argument ...

Man, 63, gunned down during argument in Birmingham; shooter stood over him and repeatedly fired

9 hrs ago

A 63-year-old man was killed after he was shot multiple times following an argument in Birmingham's Kingston community Monday night. Birmingham police on Tuesday identified the victim as Robert Washington.

