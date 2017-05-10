'I just lost my son to the streets': ...

'I just lost my son to the streets': 25-year-old father of 2 killed Birmingham

12 hrs ago

A 25-year-old father of two was shot to death in Birmingham early Wednesday after police say he encountered another man with whom he had a long-running feud. Family members identified the victim Ta'Narius Moore.

