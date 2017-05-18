How local nonprofits benefit from the...

How local nonprofits benefit from the Regions Tradition

15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Birdies for Charity program is a vital part of the Regions Tradition, providing fundraising for nonprofits across Alabama. Since the Regions Tradition moved to Birmingham in 2011, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million for local charities.

