Hoover businessman Dom Gentile announces run for U.S. Senate seat
Hoover resident Dom Gentile has announced he'll seek Jeff Sessions' vacated seat in the U.S. Senate. Dominic Gentile, who goes by Dom, is pictured here with his wife, Karen Gentile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
