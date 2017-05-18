Heavy Machines Inc. Expands Its Reach in Birmingham
Heavy Machines Inc. , based in Memphis, Tenn., recently opened a 14,000 sq. ft. branch facility in Birmingham, Ala., situated on approximately 4 acres just off Interstate 20. This branch is an authorized distributor of LBX, KCM and Liebherr machines, and provides sales and service for Furukawa Rock Drill and Rotobec grapples.
