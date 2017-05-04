H&M announces opening date for Shops at Grand River store in Leeds
Global fashion retailer H&M will open its store in Leeds' Outlet Shops at Grand River on May 25 at noon. The 21,000-square-feet store is H&M's fourth store in Alabama and the second in the Birmingham area.
