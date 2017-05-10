Gunman sentenced to 22 years in prison for storming Blount County school
A Blount County gunman convicted of storming a school and later trying to take a car from a parent waiting in the parking lot was sentenced on Wednesday to more than two decades prison. Carlton Bruce Murray II, 47, was convicted in February of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, committing a terrorist act, unlawful possession of a firearm on school property and resisting arrest.
