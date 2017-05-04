Former Alabama bank executive to plea...

Former Alabama bank executive to plead guilty in fraud case

Federal authorities say a former senior vice president at Regions Bank has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in a $5 million bribery and wire fraud scheme. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Birmingham this week filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court in the case against 67-year-old Philip Henry Cooper of Birmingham.

