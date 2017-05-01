Feds indict 71-year-old Jefferson County widow for collecting SSA benefits on the husband she killed
A 71-year-old Morris woman has been indicted for claiming nearly $168,000 in Social Security widow's benefits on the death of her husband, who she killed 29 years ago. A federal grand jury in Birmingham indicted Opal Elaine Tillman with five counts of wire fraud for causing the SSA to wire benefit payments, which Tillman was not entitled to receive, to her Regions Bank account in Jefferson County between May 2012 and September 2016, according to an announcement made Monday by Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, Special Agent in Charge Margaret Moore-Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC