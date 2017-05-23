Father of 2 killed in Collegeville fi...

Father of 2 killed in Collegeville fired first shots; slaying ruled justifiable

Read more: Alabama Live

There will be no charges filed in the slaying of a 25-year-old father of two who shot to death in Birmingham's Collegeville public housing community earlier this month. Birmingham police on Tuesday announced that the May 10 homicide of Ta'Narius Moore has been ruled justifiable by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.

