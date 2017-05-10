Fast-food biscuit rankings: Which breakfast is the best?
Buttermilk biscuits are the pride of Southern cooking. Everyone has a closely-guarded family recipe, and every Southerner knows that biscuits out of a can are a no-no .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Men
|May 9
|Mysterminds
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 7
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC