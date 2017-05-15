'Farm-to-tub' soap business opens on 280
A Memphis soap maker that specializes in "farm-to-tub" soaps has opened a retail shop off of U.S. 280. The Buff City Soap Company opened its shop at 5361 Highway 280, between Brook Highland Parkway and Cahaba Valley Road, earlier this month.
