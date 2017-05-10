End of Watch: Remembering 51 Birmingh...

End of Watch: Remembering 51 Birmingham police officers killed in the line of duty

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Alabama Live

More than 50 men and women killed in the line of duty as Birmingham police officers were remembered outside of City Hall Monday morning for making the ultimate sacrifice. Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Police Chief A.C. Roper, Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and others honored the 51 slain officers who have died in Birmingham since 1900.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr actorvet 21,024
the music thread (Apr '12) Sun The Cult 23
Men May 9 Mysterminds 1
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at May 14 at 2:25PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,033,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC