End of Watch: Remembering 51 Birmingham police officers killed in the line of duty
More than 50 men and women killed in the line of duty as Birmingham police officers were remembered outside of City Hall Monday morning for making the ultimate sacrifice. Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Police Chief A.C. Roper, Jefferson County District Attorney Pro Tem Danny Carr, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and others honored the 51 slain officers who have died in Birmingham since 1900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Sun
|The Cult
|23
|Men
|May 9
|Mysterminds
|1
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC