Empire Hotel changes name to Elyton Hotel, plans to open this summer

The hotel in the historic Empire building on First Avenue North has a new name: the Elyton Hotel, named for the former town of Elyton, a center for trade and government in central Alabama until the county seat until 1873. The Elyton, the rooftop bar Moon Shine, and the Yard restaurant, a Chris Hastings-consulted restaurant, are all scheduled to open in the summer.

