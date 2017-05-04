Empire Hotel changes name to Elyton H...

Empire Hotel changes name to Elyton Hotel, plans to open this summer

14 hrs ago

The hotel in the historic Empire building on First Avenue North has a new name: the Elyton Hotel, named for the former town of Elyton, a center for trade and government in central Alabama until the county seat until 1873. The Elyton, the rooftop bar Moon Shine, and the Yard restaurant, a Chris Hastings-consulted restaurant, are all scheduled to open in the summer.

