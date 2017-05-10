Early learning center opens in Birmin...

Early learning center opens in Birmingham's Woodlawn after $7.2 million raised

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Woodlawn Foundation is continuing its work to revitalize the east Birmingham community it's named after with the opening of a child development center. In a partnership with the Woodlawn Foundation, the James Rushton I Foundation has moved its early learning center from the downtown YMCA Youth Center to a newly renovated facility in Woodlawn.

Birmingham, AL

