Early learning center opens in Birmingham's Woodlawn after $7.2 million raised
The Woodlawn Foundation is continuing its work to revitalize the east Birmingham community it's named after with the opening of a child development center. In a partnership with the Woodlawn Foundation, the James Rushton I Foundation has moved its early learning center from the downtown YMCA Youth Center to a newly renovated facility in Woodlawn.
