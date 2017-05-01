Driver arrested after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Birmingham
A pedestrian died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on 71st Street South an 2nd Avenue South in Birmingham. Birmingham police are still investigating the incident and the driver has been arrested.
