Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plun...

Don't call me Caitlyn: Baby name plunges in popularity

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Denise Wilkes, left, looks at baby Noah Burton, sitting on a fellow worshiper's lap, during a church service in Birmingham, Ala. Emma and Noah continued their reign as the most popular baby names last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Men May 9 Mysterminds 1
the music thread (Apr '12) May 7 Musikologist 22
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,587 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC