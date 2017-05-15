Democratic Alabama Congresswoman wants 'full account' of Comey's meeting with President Trump

Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell wants a "full account" of former FBI Director James Comey's meeting with President Donald Trump to determine whether the nation's commander-in-chief obstructed an investigation into a national security matter. In response to today's news that President Trump reportedly appealed to Comey to stop investigating National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Sewell released a statement saying she will work with other House Intelligence Committee members to ensure a full investigation.

