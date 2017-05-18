Country Living magazine chooses Alabama for first-ever show home
The Lake House of the Year will be open to the public for tours June 26 through July 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Country Living magazine's first-ever Lake House of the Year show home will be located on Alabama's Lake Martin near Birmingham, according to a news release. The lakefront home was designed by Nashville architect Jonathan Torode and built by Classic Homes in collaboration with developer Russell Lands On Lake Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Men
|Tue
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC