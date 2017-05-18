Country Living magazine chooses Alaba...

Country Living magazine chooses Alabama for first-ever show home

Read more: Alabama Live

The Lake House of the Year will be open to the public for tours June 26 through July 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Country Living magazine's first-ever Lake House of the Year show home will be located on Alabama's Lake Martin near Birmingham, according to a news release. The lakefront home was designed by Nashville architect Jonathan Torode and built by Classic Homes in collaboration with developer Russell Lands On Lake Martin.

