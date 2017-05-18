Construction starts on Kiwanis Club o...

Construction starts on Kiwanis Club of Birmingham funded Vulcan Park improvement project

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham marked the start of construction of the $4.66 million Kiwanis Centennial Park at Vulcan Park and Museum with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon. The project, which will include a multi-colored light show that can be projected onto the Vulcan statue, is expected to be complete by December 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Ebby Steppach 21,036
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Jefferson County was issued at May 20 at 8:29PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC