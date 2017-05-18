Construction starts on Kiwanis Club of Birmingham funded Vulcan Park improvement project
The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham marked the start of construction of the $4.66 million Kiwanis Centennial Park at Vulcan Park and Museum with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday afternoon. The project, which will include a multi-colored light show that can be projected onto the Vulcan statue, is expected to be complete by December 2017.
