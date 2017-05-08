Condi Rice: 'Sanitizing' History of US Slave Owners a 'Bad Thing'

Efforts to remove the names and monuments for presidents and others who were slave owners is "sanitizing history," and that's a "bad thing," former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Monday. "I'm a firm believer in keeping your history before you," Rice said on Fox News' " Fox and Friends, " in response to a question about her new book, " Democracy: Stories from the Long Road to Freedom ," and about how she sees herself in the Constitution.

