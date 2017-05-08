Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4 billion; 3 Alabama stores part of transaction
Coach, Inc. announced this morning it will acquire Kate Spade & Company for $18.50 per share for a total transaction of $2.4 billion. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC