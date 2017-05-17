Chicken Salad Chick expands Alabama restaurant in Louisiana, Mississippi
Chicken Salad Chick, founded in Auburn nine years ago in Stacy Brown's kitchen, continues its Southeast expansion by launching new restaurants in Louisiana and Mississippi. The eatery said last week it will open its first Shreveport, La., location May 16, followed by a store in the New Orleans market in Mandeville on May 17. Chicken Salad Chick CEO Scott Deviney told AL.com last October new locations are possible this year in Madison, Oxford/Anniston, Trussville, Alabaster, Gadsden and Birmingham.
