Chaos erupts at 5-year-old's birthday party; mom, 3 others arrested in clash with...
Brittany Bozeman, Denise Bozeman and Patrice Bozeman were among three arrested by Birmingham police during a clash at Patrice Bozeman's birthday party for her 5-year-old daughter. A 5-year-old's weekend birthday party in one of Birmingham's public housing communities ended up with four adults arrested and a 4-month-old pepper sprayed, and now residents and community activists are calling for the firing of two city police officers.
