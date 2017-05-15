Boys, 14 and 16, questioned, released in Birmingham McDonald's armed holdup
Two teens detained for questioning in the Monday night robbery at a Birmingham fast-foot restaurant were released, and the suspects remain at large. The boys, ages 14 and 16, were released after detectives reviewed video surveillance at the scene and determined they weren't responsible for the crime, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Men
|6 hr
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC