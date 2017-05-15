Boys, 14 and 16, questioned, released...

Boys, 14 and 16, questioned, released in Birmingham McDonald's armed holdup

13 hrs ago

Two teens detained for questioning in the Monday night robbery at a Birmingham fast-foot restaurant were released, and the suspects remain at large. The boys, ages 14 and 16, were released after detectives reviewed video surveillance at the scene and determined they weren't responsible for the crime, Lt.

Birmingham, AL

