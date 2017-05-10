Black Jacket Symphony: How an all-covers band from Alabama became an arena act
J. Willoughby backs-up his laptop's hard-drive often. The computer contains a spreadsheet with contact info for the 100 or so musicians he works with on Black Jacket Symphony, a project performing note-for-note live versions of classic-rock albums, by the likes of Pink Floyd, Eagles and Journey.
