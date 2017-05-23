Birmingham's Sanders Capital Partners makes $3.4 million acquisition in Ohio
Sanders Capital Partners LLC has made a $3.4 million acquisition of one of a 21,506-square-foot corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. The property has a long-term lease to Oncology Hematology Care, one of the country's largest independent cancer care practices.
