Birmingham's Joshua Jones preparing run for governor
Joshua Jones, a Birmingham businessman, has filed paperwork with the Alabama Secretary of State forming a principal campaign committee for governor. While Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is the only Republican candidate to announce he will run for governor next year, Jones and Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh - the president of the Alabama Public Service Commission - have formed campaign committees.
