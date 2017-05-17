Birmingham teacher inspires, looks fo...

Birmingham teacher inspires, looks for the 'spark' in her students

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

"I force them to come out of their shell. I challenge them to face themselves," said Rinke-Hammer, who teaches at Alabama School of Fine Arts in downtown Birmingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr LibHater 21,030
Men 23 hr Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May 4 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr 19 Death on 2 Legs 2
News Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 49
Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso... Apr '17 Dam The Puritans 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC