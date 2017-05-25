Birmingham sees no population growth, suburban cities still increasing, Census shows

A view down 20th Street North in downtown Birmingham from the rooftop bar at the Elyton Hotel, formerly the historic Empire Building ( Birmingham city saw no population growth since 2010, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, while a handful of small cities in the suburbs continue to grow rapidly. Birmingham city officials welcomed the new reports, which showed the state's largest city lost just 80 residents since 2010.

