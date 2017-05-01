Birmingham schools superintendent candidate interviews for higher post with current employer
If the Birmingham Board of Education selects finalist Lisa Herring as its new superintendent this afternoon, it may have to compete with Herring's current employer to actually hire her. Herring, chief academic officer at Jefferson County Public Schools, was interviewed last weekend by the system's Board of Education for the interim superintendent position, it was confirmed by the Louisville Courier-Journal.
