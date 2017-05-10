Birmingham father charged with murder...

Birmingham father charged with murder in shooting that killed his unborn baby

The death of an unborn baby following the mother's shooting in March has been ruled a homicide, and charges against the father have now been upgraded. Birmingham police on Saturday said 29-year-old Earl Thomas is charged with murder in the March 21 assault at Tom Brown Village on 41st Street North.

