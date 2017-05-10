Birmingham father charged with murder in shooting that killed his unborn baby
The death of an unborn baby following the mother's shooting in March has been ruled a homicide, and charges against the father have now been upgraded. Birmingham police on Saturday said 29-year-old Earl Thomas is charged with murder in the March 21 assault at Tom Brown Village on 41st Street North.
