Birmingham company relaunches bankrupt Atherotech's test
After Atherotech filed for bankruptcy last year, one of its propriety technologies is back on the market thanks to another Birmingham company. Atherotec spun out of UAB in 1999 after UAB's Dr. Jere Segrest developed a novel cholesterol test technology in the early 90s.
