Birmingham City Councilor Marcus Lundy won't seek re-election
Lundy, who represents District 9, which includes neighborhoods in the Pratt City Community and parts of the Ensley, Smithfield and north Birmingham communities, has served on the council since 2013. "My season here on the City Council has come to an end," he said during Tuesday's council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC