Birmingham businessman Bryan Peeples running for U.S. Senate seat
Peebles is the seventh Republican to announce intentions to run for the Senate seat. Sitting Senator Luther Strange faces opposition from State Rep. Ed Henry, R-Hartselle; former Chief Justice Roy Moore; Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville; businessman Dom Gentile; and Dr. Randy Brinson, former president of the Christian Coalition of Alabama.
