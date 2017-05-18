Ascendum Welcomes the New CEO in the US

The Board of Ascendum Hired Kenny Bishop to be the new CEO for the U.S. operation. Kenny joins the U.S. team on May 22nd, to assume the management of the company as its CEO in June, a role that was performed, in the last decade, with great professionalism and commitment by Brad Stimmel.

