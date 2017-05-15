Apartments, health center, business incubator in mix for Ensley public safety complex plan
Birmingham Mayor William Bell said he will present his plan to pay for the $40 million Ensley public safety municipal complex to the City Council next month. The Bethel Ensley Action Task Inc. is also working to raise $24.6 million for an adjacent mixed-use development called Ensley Junction to complement the city's plan to help revitalize downtown Ensley.
