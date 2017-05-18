American Rosie the Riveter Associatio...

American Rosie the Riveter Association Seeks Working Women of WWII

10 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during WWII. Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, ,welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.

