Alzheimer's patient, 86, found clinging to fence but OK after wandering away from Jeffco home
An 86-year-old Jefferson County woman who suffers from Alzheimer's wandered away from her home overnight, but was returned safely to her family after deputies found her clinging to a chain-link fence. Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a complaint that the woman had gotten out of her Forestdale area home sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Initially, said Chief Deputy Randy Christian, they thought she had wandered into a wooded area behind her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|28 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,043
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr '17
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC