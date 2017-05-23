Alzheimer's patient, 86, found clingi...

Alzheimer's patient, 86, found clinging to fence but OK after wandering away from Jeffco home

14 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

An 86-year-old Jefferson County woman who suffers from Alzheimer's wandered away from her home overnight, but was returned safely to her family after deputies found her clinging to a chain-link fence. Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a complaint that the woman had gotten out of her Forestdale area home sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Initially, said Chief Deputy Randy Christian, they thought she had wandered into a wooded area behind her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

