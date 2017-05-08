ALDOT working on several road projects
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on several road projects on different interstates and highways this week that could interrupt your commute. On Sunday, May 7, beginning at 8 p.m., ALDOT will begin repairs to the guardrail located in the following locations and this work may require a closure of the outside and the inside lanes at various times and locations in the area where guardrail repairs are being made.
