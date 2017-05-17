ALDOT closing major entry into downtown Birmingham off I-59/20

The Alabama Department of Transportation will close Exit 125A -- 17th Street/Downtown -- on Interstate 59/20 North beginning May 31. The exit, which is pictured on the far right will be closed until the summer of 2018. The Alabama Department of Transportation is closing a major entryway into downtown Birmingham from Interstate 59/20 North beginning May 31. The exit will be closed while a new ramp is being constructed as part of preparations for the replacement of the I-59/20 bridges.

