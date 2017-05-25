Alabama quadruplets graduate high sch...

Alabama quadruplets graduate high school together

A set of quadruplets are prepped to graduate high school in Alabama, making their mother's dream for them come true. Taylor, Tanner, Anniston and Thompson Payne -- known locally as the "Payne Quads" -- are actually the second set of quadruplets to graduate in Chilton County, Alabama.

