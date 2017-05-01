Alabama House committee considering new district plan
A plan to redraw some legislative districts in the Alabama House of Representatives is being discussed in a House committee today. In January, a three-judge federal court found that the Legislature improperly used race as the main factor in drawing nine House districts and three Senate districts in 2012, when it reapportioned district lines based on the 2010 Census.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
|Gov Bentley
|Apr 10
|Boycott United Ai...
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|4
|centerpoint, just got here, where the weed at?
|Apr 4
|C-town plug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC