Alabama actor Andre Holland lands starring role in new Stephen King series

14 hrs ago

Fresh from his supporting performance in the Academy Award-winning "Moonlight," Bessemer native Andre Holland has been cast to play the lead in the upcoming Hulu series "Castle Rock," the entertainment website Deadline has reported. "Castle Rock" is billed as a psychological-horror drama series from producer-director J.J. Abrams and writer Stephen King.

