Air quality alert issued for Birmingham metro area on Monday

11 hrs ago

High temperatures and light winds are expected to team up to raise ozone levels higher than average on Monday in the Birmingham metro area. An air quality alert will be in effect on Monday.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Jefferson County was issued at May 14 at 2:25PM CDT

Birmingham, AL

