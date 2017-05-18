Accused armed robber caught on camera now ID'd, jailed
A man sought by police for the armed robbery of a Birmingham gas station has been identified and arrested, authorities announced Friday night. Gregory Anderson Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree robbery in the Saturday, May 13, holdup at the Shell station at 2320 University Boulevard.
