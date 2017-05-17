17-year-old sought in Tuscaloosa shooting that critically wounded another teen
Tuscaloosa authorities are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a Wednesday-night shooting that left another teen critically injured. James Michael Hartley is charged with attempted murder, said Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|Men
|Tue
|Mysterminds
|1
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 7
|Musikologist
|22
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May 4
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr 19
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
|Police move against illegal immigration (Dec '07)
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|49
|Gov Bentley Shouldnt Have Resigned Rebekah Maso...
|Apr 10
|Dam The Puritans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC