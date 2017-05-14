14 things you might not know about Irondale Cafe
When it comes to southern restaurants that have earned their place among Alabama's best, Irondale Cafe tops the list for many due to its long history of serving hungry diners in the Birmingham area, active role in the community and, of course, amazingly delicious food. Of course, thanks to Fannie Flagg's "Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe" and the beloved film based on the novel, Irondale Cafe also has a loyal following of customers from around the country eager to try out its tasty southern fare.
